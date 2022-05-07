Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,897 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $44,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

