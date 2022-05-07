Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,558 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Kennametal worth $45,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

KMT stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

