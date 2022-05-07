Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Cabot worth $44,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $66.96 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

