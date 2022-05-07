NorthRock Partners LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.