Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. Novavax has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Novavax by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

