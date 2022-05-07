NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Up 3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was up 3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 52,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,412,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $6.53. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NRG Energy by 156.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 63.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

