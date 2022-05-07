Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE NUS opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

