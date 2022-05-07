Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $15.88 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NYXH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

