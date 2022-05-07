Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $15.88 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.