Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

