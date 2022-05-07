Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

