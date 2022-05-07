Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 32,106 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares during the period.

