Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 1.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 32,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter.

