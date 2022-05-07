Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

