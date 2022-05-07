Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 1.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 196,035 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at $398,000.

