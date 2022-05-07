Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Panoramic Resources Limited (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

About Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia. The company also engages in greenfield exploration activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

