Party City Holdco (PRTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $698.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $11.06.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.