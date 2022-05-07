Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 379.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

Paylocity Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.