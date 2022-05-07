Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

