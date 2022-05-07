PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

