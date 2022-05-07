PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.78. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 95,685 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $276.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 35,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $400,630.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,179 shares in the company, valued at $27,442,145.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 72,753 shares of company stock valued at $812,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.