Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.73 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

