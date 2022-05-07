Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

