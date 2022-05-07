PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

PHX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

