Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

