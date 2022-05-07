Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PAA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.82. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

