Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 7.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 87,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,145,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

