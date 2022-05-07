Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of PRAX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.