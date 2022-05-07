Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PRAX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
