Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.