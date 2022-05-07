Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,457 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

