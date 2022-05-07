Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

