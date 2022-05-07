ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,252 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,429,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,758,000 after buying an additional 244,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE BCO opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.