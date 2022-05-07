ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NYSE:ELY opened at $20.24 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

