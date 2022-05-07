ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $1,286,290 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $33.34 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.92% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

