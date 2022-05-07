ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 36.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 31.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

PGNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

