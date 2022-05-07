ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,644 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

