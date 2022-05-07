ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 191.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.