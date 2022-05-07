ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

