ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

