ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

NYSE:X opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

