ProShare Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

