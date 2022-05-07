ProShare Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

