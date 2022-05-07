ProShare Advisors LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

