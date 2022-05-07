ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.