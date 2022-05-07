ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $983,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

