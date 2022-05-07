ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $10,382,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

