ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,783 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.25 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

