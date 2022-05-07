ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 44.04%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

