ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

