ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $134,737. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,423.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,376.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,258.13.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.