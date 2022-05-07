ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,803 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.21% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RINF. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

RINF opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

